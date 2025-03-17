Firstpost hosts Ideas Pod at Raisina Dialogue 2025

New Delhi: On the occasion of the tenth edition of the Raisina Dialogue 2025, Firstpost, in collaboration with the Observer Research Foundation has launched The Ideas Pod.

From March 17 to March 19, the conference will feature discussions with professionals from foreign policy and geopolitics, covering topics like climate change, international security, economic inequality and emerging technologies.

The Ideas Pod will feature Christopher Luxon, Prime Minister, New Zealand; Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General, International Atomic Energy Agency; Andrii Sybiha, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ukraine; Admiral Samuel Paparo, USN, Commander, US Indo-Pacific Command; and Jonathan Powell, National Security Adviser, United Kingdom.

Palki Sharma, Managing Editor, Firstpost, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Samir Saran and ORF to bring you front-row access to the conversations that matter most.”

This year’s Raisina Dialogue focuses on six broad themes covering major political developments, challenges of the changing climate, artificial intelligence-driven technological disruptions, militant mercantilism that has triggered a global trade war, the need to refocus on the development of the Global South, and ways to deal with threats to global security for lasting peace.