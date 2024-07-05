Firstpost hits 5M subscribers in 16 months

New Delhi: Firstpost on Friday announced that it reached five million subscribers on YouTube in 16 months, making it the fastest-growing Indian news platform on YouTube.
The company revealed that Firstpost’s video pivot in January 2023 has driven growth for the platform.
According to the company, it owes its growth trajectory to the global news coverage of the Iran-Israel conflict, the Ukraine-Russia war, US Presidential elections, and India’s growth story.
Speaking on this milestone, Palki Sharma, Managing Editor, Firstpost, said, “Firstpost's stupendous growth is a testament to the unwavering dedication of our exceptional team and the unwavering support of our global audience.
It’s heartening to see this commitment to substantive news in an otherwise cluttered and tough market. As we celebrate our milestones, I extend my deepest gratitude to every team member and every viewer who has been part of this incredible journey.”
Firstpost runs multiple and diverse shows catering to a wide audience including 'Vantage', ‘Fast and Factual', ‘First Sports', 'Between the Lines', 'Flashback', 'Firstpost America' and ‘Firstpost Africa’.