Filter Coffee Co partners with Bharat Vedica to drive its online presence

Delhi: Filter Coffee Co., a full-service digital agency has announced its partnership with Bharat Vedica A Patel Venture, a newly launched organic brand.

As part of this collaboration, Filter Coffee Co. has been entrusted with managing Bharat Vedica's social and digital media strategies and influencer partnerships.

"We are excited to partner with Bharat Vedica A Patel Venture, a brand that shares our passion for authenticity and quality," said Anuja Deora, Founder and CEO at Filter Coffee Co. "Our team is committed to crafting a comprehensive digital strategy that amplifies Bharat Vedica’s brand values and connects with consumers on a deeper level. Through creative visuals, engaging content, and strategic influencer collaborations, we aim to elevate Bharat Vedica's reach and impact in the organic food market."

Team Bharat Vedica - a Patel Venture has expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "Filter Coffee Co.'s expertise in digital media and influencer marketing makes them the perfect partner for Bharat Vedica. We believe their innovative approach will help us reach our goal of growing Bharat organically and connecting with consumers who value purity and tradition."