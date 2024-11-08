Reliance-Disney merger: Ferzad Palia moves on from Viacom18

New Delhi: Ferzad Palia, Business Head of JioCinema, is set to leave Viacom18 to pursue personal endeavours.

BestMediaInfo.com has confirmed the development through sources.

As per the sources, he will continue in his role for the next 4-5 months, which includes overseeing his duties during the merger between Reliance Industries and Disney Star.

Promoted to his current position in April 2023, Palia has been instrumental in advancing JioCinema's digital subscription agenda.

Prior to heading JioCinema, he spent 16 years leading the growth of Viacom18’s Youth, Music, and English Entertainment divisions, where he drove innovation by adopting a multi-platform strategy that leveraged the intersection of technology, content, and consumer engagement.

Under his leadership, the platform expanded its offerings to include gaming, sports, Bollywood, branded content initiatives and launched MTV Beats.

Palia joined Viacom18 (then MTV Networks) in 2004, becoming the youngest member of its leadership team at just 28, four years into his tenure.

Before Viacom18, he served as Senior Marketing Manager at CNBC TV18 and held a position at JWT (VML).