Federation of India Fantasy Sports (FIFS) appoints Neil Castelino as CEO

Delhi: The Federation of India Fantasy Sports (FIFS) has announced the appointment of Neil Christopher Castelino as its new CEO (Chief Executive Officer).

In his career spanning over 20+ years, he has worked in leadership roles across corporate affairs, public policy, stakeholder engagement and operations.

Castelino has managed National, State and Regional operations and engagements at organisations including the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Flipkart, and Bharti Infratel.

As the new CEO of FIFS, he is tasked with creating collaborations, promoting partnership opportunities and working on the Policy and Regulatory framework for the Fantasy Sports industry working with Online Fantasy Sports in India, Central, State governments and other important stakeholders.

Commenting on his appointment, Castelino said, “I am honoured and excited to lead the Federation of India Fantasy Sports (FIFS). The Fantasy sports industry is a Sunrise and burgeoning sector, I look forward to working closely with all stakeholders to promote innovation, a fair and transparent regulatory framework to ensure sustainable development in the sector.”