FanCode to launch FIFA+ Zone & FAST Channel on its platform

New Delhi: FanCode will launch FIFA+ Zone and FAST channel (free ad-supported streaming channel) on its platform.

The channel will show football-focused content including interviews, documentaries and behind-the-scenes content with some of the biggest names in the game. This will include new as well as archived content from previous FIFA tournaments including the iconic FIFA World Cups.

FIFA+ Zone will entertain Indian audiences through specially curated programming including interviews, documentaries and highlights featuring teams and players popular with Indian fans and the best of FIFA World Cup action.

The 24/7 channel will be free to access.

FanCode co-founder Prasana Krishnan, said, “This collaboration with FIFA+ will give Indian fans access to best-in-class non-live football programming. The passion for the game has grown substantially in the last few years with more than 305 million football fans in the country but the content served to them hasn’t kept pace with the fandom. With some of the top leagues and players across the globe already on FanCode, this addition will help us add further value to our football offerings to fans.”

FIFA+ will augment FanCode’s non-live football proposition which includes programming from the current European Champions, Real Madrid, through their 24/7 club channel, Real Madrid TV.

This deal will further strengthen FanCode’s football portfolio which includes the Carabao Cup, Copa Del Rey, select FIFA World Cup qualifiers from South America and Asia, AFCON, A-League, J-League, amongst other events/leagues.