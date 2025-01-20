FanCode to exclusively stream inaugural World Pickleball League

New Delhi: FanCode will exclusively stream the debut season of the World Pickleball League (WPL).

The league will take place from January 24 to February 2 at the CCI Mumbai, showcasing players from around the globe. Known for its unique blend of tennis, badminton, and table tennis elements, pickleball is one of the world’s fastest-growing sports.

Yannick Colaco, Co-Founder of FanCode, said, “Pickleball is rapidly gaining popularity in India, with an increasing number of enthusiasts embracing the sport. The World Pickleball League is set to captivate fans, and we’re thrilled to collaborate with them to bring the excitement of pickleball to sports fans nationwide.”



Gaurav Natekar, Co-Founder and CEO, World Pickleball League, added, "FanCode's rapid rise as one of the favorite sporting destinations for fans across the country provides us with an excellent platform to live stream all the games from the World Pickleball League. FanCode has become a go-to source for everything related to sports, and by streaming the World Pickleball League, we aim to make the sport a household name. We are proud to collaborate with a team that shares our passion for the sport and look forward to kicking off the league with great excitement."

The league’s glamour quotient is further elevated by star-studded team ownership. Teams include the Chennai Super Champs, owned by actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu; the Bengaluru Jawans, co-owned by director Atlee and his wife Priya Atlee; Pune United, co-owned by actors Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh along with corporate leaders; and Team Mumbai, owned by Swiggy.