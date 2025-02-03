FanCode gets multi-year deal for MotoGP digital streaming rights in India

New Delhi: FanCode has strengthened its motorsport portfolio by acquiring the exclusive digital streaming rights for MotoGP.

FanCode will stream every MotoGP Tissot Sprint and Grand Prix race live.

MotoGP is renowned for its thrilling races, featuring the fastest riders on cutting-edge machines, and has garnered a massive following across India.

The partnership will start with the upcoming season.

According to industry reports, the motorsport audience in India has grown by over 30% in the last five years, with MotoGP emerging as a top choice for young, tech-savvy fans. The Indian Grand Prix alone attracted over 1 lakh spectators, showcasing the immense potential of MotoGP in one of the world’s fastest-growing sports markets.

MotoGP’s current roster features some of the most celebrated riders in the sport’s history, including six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez, his now-teammate and two-time champion Francesco Bagnaia, 2021 MotoGP champion Fabio Quartararo and reigning champion Jorge Martin. Their intense rivalries and the exceptional racing have captivated fans globally, making each race and Sprint an unmissable spectacle.

Yannick Colaco, Co-Founder of FanCode, said, “MotoGP is among the most exciting sporting events globally, and the growing enthusiasm for motorsports highlights its immense appeal in India. With MotoGP’s storied legacy and dynamic future, we are dedicated to delivering an unmatched viewing experience to all the Indian fans.”



Alex Arroyo, Head of Media Rights at MotoGP rights holder Dorna Sports, said, “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with FanCode as the exclusive digital partner for MotoGP in India. India is a key market for us in terms of the fanbase and audience, and for our factories who race in the sport. This collaboration marks an exciting milestone in bringing the adrenaline-fueled action of MotoGP closer to our passionate Indian fans. With FanCode’s extensive reach and commitment to delivering world-class sports coverage, we are confident that this partnership will create an amazing MotoGP experience for millions across the country.”