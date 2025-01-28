FanCode appoints Ashish Naik as Head of Ad-Sales

New Delhi: FanCode has appointed Ashish Naik as the Head of Ad Sales.

Based in Mumbai, Naik will spearhead FanCode’s ad-sales division, focusing on driving sales strategies, cultivating strategic partnerships, and strengthening the company’s market presence.

With nearly 25 years of experience in the media and advertising sector, Naik has previously worked with organisations such as Pinkvilla, OLX Advertising, Network18, and Times Internet.

Naik said, “I am eager to start this new chapter at FanCode. The company has made remarkable strides in a short time in the sports content and commerce space. I look forward to working closely with the sales team and leadership to contribute to FanCode's next phase of growth.”

Dream Sports, the sports technology company, is the parent company of FanCode, with brands such as Dream11, and DreamSetGo in its portfolio.