Facebook to classify all new video uploads as reels, removes format limits

New Delhi: Meta Platforms said on Tuesday that all new videos uploaded to Facebook will soon be categorised as Reels, in a move intended to simplify how users publish video content on the platform.
The company said the change will remove previous limitations tied to video duration or format. “Reels on Facebook will no longer have length or format restrictions, and include all types of video content, short, long and live,” Meta said in a statement on Tuesday.
While existing videos on the platform will remain unchanged, any new uploads after the update takes effect will be grouped under the Reels format. As part of the transition, Facebook’s current Video tab will be renamed to the Reels tab.
Users will also be prompted to review or update their audience settings if their current preferences differ between feed posts and Reels. The update includes access to additional creative tools, allowing users more flexibility in editing and sharing.
Meta said the rollout will happen gradually, reaching profiles and pages globally over the coming months.