Ex-Viacom18 Anil Jayaraj joins Jio Home Digital Services as President

New Delhi: Former Viacom18 executive Anil Jayaraj has joined Jio Home Digital Services as its President four months after resigning as the CEO of the Reliance-owned Sports broadcasting business.

Sources confirmed the development with BestMediaInfo.com.

Jio Home digital services are a set of services that allow consumer to control their home appliances, access content across devices, and much more. The services include:

JioHome app: Control smart devices, optimize Wi-Fi, share content, and more. The app is only available on Android devices.

Jio Smart Home services: Operate home appliances, including with a smartphone as a gamepad.

JioFiber enabled Home Networking: Share content across devices, and access CCTV camera feeds through the JioHome app.

Jio Set-Top Box: Supports streaming apps, large-screen gaming, and digital applications. The Jio Set-Top Box also comes with a home-grown operating system called Jio TvOS, which supports features like Ultra HD 4K video, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos.

JioAirFiber: Provides high-speed internet and over 800 digital TV channels.

At the Reliance AGM on August 29, Reliance Jio chairman Akash Ambani emphasised the transformative impact Jio has had on digital home services across India.

“Jio has transformed digital home services in India over the past few years. Millions now enjoy ultra-fast internet, seamless video streaming, and top OTT applications, powered by our Jio Home Broadband and Jio Set Top Box,” he said.

“As Jio continues to expand its offerings, these services have become a staple in Indian households, providing users with a seamless digital experience. The Jio Home ecosystem is designed to make homes more connected and convenient, ensuring that everything from entertainment to internet access is at users’ fingertips,” Ambani had said.

As CEO of the sports wing of Viacom18, he expanded Viacom18’s sports business across TV and digital through JioCinema and Sports18.

Under his leadership, Viacom18 won the bid for the digital rights of the Indian Premier League from Disney Star India.

Additionally, he was also responsible for acquiring properties including the Women’s Premier League (WPL) and the Olympics 2024.

Jayaraj was the ad sales head of Disney Star’s sports network, Star Sports. He developed the monetisation plan for IPL across seven seasons combined while working for Star Sports and Viacom18.

His previous stints include chief marketing officer at Pidilite and held top positions at BP and Castrol.