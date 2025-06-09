Ex-JioStar General Counsel Mihir Rale joins Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas as Partner

New Delhi: Mihir Rale will be joining Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas as a Partner (Co-Head – Digital | TMT).

He will be based in the Mumbai office.

Rale has over 23 years of experience in mergers and acquisitions, legal strategy, corporate governance, regulation and policy, and compliance matters in technology, data, telecommunications and traditional sectors.

He last served as the General Counsel for Star and Disney India and completed 15 years with the company in 2024.

He has been at the forefront of navigating industry issues at the intersection of technology, regulation, competition and intellectual property.

Rale graduated from the ILS Law College, Pune, in 2002. He has served as the Co-chair of the FICCI IPR Committee, Co-chair of the CII Digital Media Committee and been an integral part of the FICCI M&E Committee as well as the CII National Regulatory Committee.

CAM’s Digital+ Practice, offers holistic, business focussed, and strategic legal advice across policy and emerging regulation, transactions, disputes, and governance to leading Indian and global Digital businesses across Big-Tech, Media & Entertainment, E-commerce, Gaming, Telecom, SaaS, IT/ITeS, AI, Ed Tech, Health Tech, Reg Tech, Drones, Quantum Computing and other emerging tech sectors. It works with the firm’s diverse practice areas to provide “end-to-end” advice, including entry strategy to compliance, product development, regulatory interface, protection of intellectual property, inorganic growth and strategic investments.

In addition to the Co-Heads, Rale and Arun Prabhu, the Practice includes five more specialist partners and a team of 30 (thirty) lawyers across Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore.

Cyril Shroff, Managing Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, stated, “Digital businesses today play a vital role in India’s economic growth and social development. Our newly announced Digital+ practice marks the consolidation of various practice groups and aims to provide specialised services to this diverse and emerging sector. Mihir’s joining will enhance our capabilities in our growing digital+ practice as he brings with him deep expertise and legal acumen. I warmly welcome him on board and look forward to working with him.”

Rale said, “I look forward to partnering with Mr. Shroff, Arun, and the immensely talented team at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas to help shape the digital transformation of our world, across business, legal, and allied spheres. The Digital+ Practice Group aims to inspire the legal community, setting new benchmarks in thought leadership and unlocking business potential in an ever-evolving landscape.”

Arun Prabhu, Partner (Co Head – Digital | TMT ), Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, said, “The addition of Mihir to our leading Pan India practice, is transformative, and will allow us to offer forward looking, business centric, holistic solutions, to a wider range of enterprises and platforms, and address their needs in a rapidly evolving regulatory environment. I look forward to working with Mihir to expand the digital+ practice and address the growing needs of Digital India.”