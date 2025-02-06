Ex-founder Soumya Vilekar initiates legal action against Planet Marathi and Akshay Bardapurkar

New Delhi: Soumya Vilekar, former co-founder, COO, and CFO of Planet Marathi, has initiated proceedings against the company and its Founder and Director, Akshay Bardapurkar, under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act.

The case pertains to the dishonouring of cheques issued approximately around Rs 7 crore by Planet Marathi Seller Services – the flagship entity of the Planet Marathi brand, signalling financial mismanagement and malpractice within the organisation.

Along with this, Vilekar is also seeking a resolution for a smooth exit and separation from the company.

Vilekar, who played a pivotal role in the establishment and growth of Planet Marathi from its inception, officially resigned from all the group companies in January 2024.

However, unresolved financial transactions and non-compliance with share transfers, along with multiple litigations, have continued to affect her despite her departure.

In a statement, she said that the legal proceedings initiated, including a criminal complaint, arbitration, and cheque dishonour, come as a direct consequence of unfulfilled financial commitments, non-adherence to contracts, and alleged fraudulent practices surrounding such events, reflecting severe financial irregularities within the company.

Commenting on the case, Soumya Vilekar stated, “I have had to resort to legal action after waiting for a whole year to protect my credibility and financial interests. My exit from the company was meant to be a clean break, but I have been continuously dragged into legal and financial complications due to unethical business practices. My only appeal to the judiciary is to ensure a smooth resolution and justice for all those affected.”

Several other legal cases are ongoing against Planet Marathi and Akshay Bardapurkar, including claims from investors and vendors who allege deceit and financial misappropriation.

Among them are significant claims by an investor Santosh Kher from Dubai, Entrepreneur and Producer Deepa Tracy (in connection with the film Tararani), and media professional Ayush Shah, collectively amounting to over Rs 30 crore. Additionally, various individuals and entities have initiated insolvency proceedings through the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).