BytePe launches India’s subscription-based smartphone service

New Delhi: BytePe, a technology subscription platform, has been launched in India, offering a new model for accessing smartphones.

The service allows users to subscribe to the latest devices, including Apple’s iPhone 17 series, on a flexible monthly plan with options for upgrades and one-time damage protection.

Founded by Jayant Jha, a serial entrepreneur and former Flipkart leader who co-founded Yaantra, BytePe seeks to offer an alternative to traditional device ownership, which often involves high upfront costs and long-term EMIs.

Reflecting on the launch, Jayant Jha, Founder & CEO, BytePe, said: “After years in India’s consumer electronics industry, I’ve seen how long EMIs, outdated devices, and limited choices frustrate consumers.

With BytePe, we are changing that. We’re starting with smartphones but will soon expand into more categories such as electronics, accessories, and beyond. Our vision is to democratise luxury by enabling millions of Indians to access the latest technology through a smarter, more flexible ownership model.

This launch is not just about affordability, it’s about giving consumers a choice that’s lighter on their wallets, better for the environment, and truly on their terms. BytePe isn’t just a service; it’s a new way of thinking about ownership.”

BytePe offers multiple subscription options. Customers can select a preferred smartphone, including the newly launched iPhone 17 (256 GB) priced at Rs 82,900, for a monthly fee designed to be lower than traditional EMIs. After 12 months, subscribers can choose to upgrade to a new device, return the phone, or continue for another year to own it outright.

Each subscription includes one-time 100% damage protection. The platform also provides an upfront purchase option with one-year insurance and an assured buyback value of up to 50% after 12 or 24 months, aimed at customers who prefer not to use monthly plans.

The service is positioned as a flexible approach to device ownership, enabling users to upgrade devices annually, reduce monthly costs compared to conventional EMIs, and pay only for the time they use the device, according to the report. BytePe also plans to expand into other electronics and accessories in the future.