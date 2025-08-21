Ex-Dream11 Policy Head slams govt’s online gaming ban, calls it “Deeply unjust”

New Delhi: Smrita Chhabra, former VP of Policy Communications at Dream11, has strongly criticised the Government of India’s move to prohibit real-money gaming platforms under the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025.

In a LinkedIn post written “with a heavy heart,” Chhabra said it was “deeply unjust” to see Dream11, a platform she spent nine years building, criminalised overnight despite years of regulatory compliance and judicial recognition as a skill-based platform.

“For nearly a decade, I watched Dream11 grow from a fledgling idea into a vibrant digital sports ecosystem that transformed how millions of Indians engage with sport. It grew brick by brick, regulation by regulation, court order by court order, always ensuring compliance,” she wrote.

The legislation, passed by the Lok Sabha on August 20, 2025, bans all forms of online real-money games involving monetary stakes, placing fantasy sports platforms like Dream11 in the same category as gambling and betting.

Chhabra argued the move disregards both Constitutional protections and the industry’s economic contribution. “The Indian High Courts and the Supreme Court have repeatedly affirmed that Dream11 is a game of skill, not gambling,” she noted, adding that the sector is valued at USD 1.82 billion in 2025 and projected to reach USD 5.05 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 22.6%.

“These aren’t just numbers,” she wrote, “they reflect livelihoods, innovation in Indian sports, highly skilled jobs, and a new generation of digitally empowered sports fans.”

Chhabra accused the government of ignoring years of judicial recognition, taxation, and regulatory engagement. “To prohibit this vibrant, skill-based industry overnight, without transition, nuance, or consideration of economic realities, is not only wrong, it risks undoing years of progress and harming millions of users, partners, employees, and the broader Indian sports ecosystem.”

Making a direct appeal, she urged policymakers to distinguish between fantasy sports and gambling: “Please recognise the difference. This is not a vice; it’s a modern, inclusive form of sport engagement.”