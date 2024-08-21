ETML bags digital mandate for Hyugalife

New Delhi: ETML, a Growth Advertising and Analytics Company, has announced a strategic partnership with Hyugalife. This collaboration aims to strengthen Hyugalife's digital presence and drive growth in the health and wellness market.
Commenting on the partnership, Raghav Kansal, Founder and CEO of ETML, said, "In today's world, health is more important than ever. We're thrilled to collaborate with Hyugalife, a platform committed to promoting wellness through authentic supplements. We are thrilled to join forces with them, bringing our expertise in first-party data, advanced analytics, and wellness marketing to the table. Our robust data insights and real-time dashboards allow us to refine our strategies continuously, ensuring Hyugalife's story resonates strongly with its audience."
Neehar Modi, Founder at Hyugalife, added, "At Hyugalife, our mission is to empower Indians to achieve their health and fitness goals with confidence. ETML’s deep experience in e-commerce and data-driven marketing is precisely what we need to reach our target audience more effectively and to communicate the authenticity and quality that define our platform. We are excited to see how this partnership will elevate Hyugalife to new heights."
Chaitanya Shah, Head of Product at Hyugalife, elaborated, "Partnering with ETML is a significant step forward for us. Their innovative approach to digital marketing and deep understanding of data interpretation promise to bring fresh insights and strategies to our platform. We are eager to leverage their expertise to enhance our online presence and unlock new levels of growth, ensuring Hyugalife continues to lead in the online wellness space."