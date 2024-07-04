ETML bags digital mandate for House of Chikankari

New Delhi: ETML, a Growth Advertising and Analytics Company, has announced their partnership with House of Chikankari. This collaboration aims to weave a digital strategy to elevate their online presence and drive them towards growth.
ETML's Founder and CEO Raghav Kansal, expressed, "We're thrilled to join forces with House of Chikankari, a brand that embodies the beauty and tradition of Chikankari. Our proven track record in fashion e-commerce and data-driven marketing positions us perfectly to craft a digital strategy that would ignite their online presence. Our secret weapon lies in our robust data analytics capabilities and real-time dashboards. These tools provide us with unparalleled insights into customer behavior, allowing us to constantly optimize and refine our strategy. We'll leverage these to weave a captivating brand narrative and drive sustainable growth for them. "
Sharing her vision for the future, House of Chikankari's Founder, Aakriti Rawal, expressed, "We're confident that ETML's expertise will be instrumental in propelling House of Chikankari to new heights. Their proven expertise in e-commerce, particularly within the fashion sector, is exactly what we need to take our brand to the next level. We're eager to leverage their knowledge and data-driven approach to reach the right audiences. Together, we aim to redefine the online experience for Chikankari enthusiasts, showcasing the artistry and heritage behind each meticulously crafted piece.”