Ethos signs up Unicommerce to facilitate e-commerce experience

New Delhi: Luxury watch company, Ethos, has deployed Unicommerce’s Uniware suite of solutions to elevate the experience for customers to optimise order management and streamline delivery processes for its growing base of online buyers.

Established in 2003, Ethos operates over 70 watch boutiques in 23 cities across India. Ethos also sells through its own website and through multiple marketplaces.

Ethos has adopted Unicommerce's multi-channel order and warehouse management systems to streamline order processing from its brand website and various marketplaces. With this, Ethos aims to leverage cutting-edge technology to automate processes previously done manually.

By managing orders via Unicommerce's unified dashboard, Ethos is able to optimise its order processing across multiple platforms, enable seamless check-out for high-value items, and also make after-sales more efficient.

The automated shipping allocation also makes order tracking updates available to the end customer from the point when the product is shipped. Unicommerce’s technology also improves Ethos’ returns management operations.

The Unicommerce platform also allows Ethos to offer a wider assortment of products online, making store inventory available to shoppers across smaller towns and cities.

Nikhil Adhlakha, Head of E-Commerce, Ethos, said, “We are seeing a tremendous growth opportunity in the Indian market. We are optimistic that this partnership with Unicommerce will further strengthen our operational efficiency to meet growing demand.”

Kapil Makhija, MD & CEO of Unicommerce, said, “We are excited to support Ethos in scaling their operations and achieving their e-commerce goals. Our technology solutions have consistently registered faster order processing and reduction in operational errors for our clients.”

According to consulting firm BCG, the luxury retail market in India is currently valued at approximately $8 billion and is expected to grow to $14 billion by 2032. This rise in wealth is contributing to an ever-expanding demand for luxury goods across the country.

The growth in luxury retail is not limited only to the big metros. Towns like Dehradun, Chandigarh, Bhopal, Guwahati, and many more are also showing a keen interest in premium goods.