Eros Media repays $56 million bank debt over three years

New Delhi: Eros Media has announced that it has repaid in full its outstanding bank debt in India, including principal and interest, totaling approximately $56 million at current exchange rates over the last three years.

At the Annual General Meeting, held on February 28, 2025, the company’s India subsidiary, Eros International Media Limited (EIML), informed its shareholders that the full repayment was completed during Q3 of the fiscal year 2024-25.

This follows the implementation of EIML’s Debt Resolution Plan under the Reserve Bank of India’s circular on “Resolution Framework for COVID-19 Related Stress,” dated August 6, 2020.

EIML had previously announced the implementation of its Debt Resolution Plan on June 22, 2021, for an outstanding aggregate debt of Rs 468.07 crores at the time.

Kishore Lulla, Director, Eros Media World PLC, said, “With the successful repayment of our bank debt in India, we have significantly strengthened our financial health, reinforcing our long-term commitment to financial discipline. This achievement allows us to focus on growing our entertainment business and unlocking new opportunities for value creation.”