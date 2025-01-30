Epsilon appoints Pratik Nath as MD of its India Global Capabilities Centre

New Delhi: Epsilon, a global data, technology and services company, announced the appointment of Pratik Nath as Managing Director of the company’s India operations.

With a career spanning two and a half decades in technology, Nath will be responsible for leading Epsilon’s Global Capabilities Centre in India.

“Pratik’s deep engineering background and his experience in building a culture of innovation is exactly what we need at Epsilon India to grow to the next level,” said Myron Sojka, CTO, Epsilon. “Under his leadership, we will continue the next phase of growth for our India Global Capabilities Centre where we will build deeper technical capabilities and maximize the value Epsilon delivers to our clients,” he said.

Prior to joining Epsilon, Nath was a Vice-President of India IP Development at Oracle Cerner, where he focused on strategy and delivery for a 2000+ member IP (Product/ Platform Dev and Management) organisation. During his time at Cerner, he was instrumental in establishing the engineering footprint at Cerner India along with instituting multiple engineering teams. Additionally, he played a key role in growing the India (IP) Development Centre. Pratik holds 6 engineering patents against his name.

“Epsilon is an industry leader in the marketing and advertising technology space. Their ability to connect data, insights and identity across the entire customer journey is unparalleled. I am eager to drive engineering innovation from India so that we can continue disrupting the industry,” said Nath.

Pratik is a graduate from the National Institute of Technology, Surat and has a Bachelor of Engineering degree. He also holds a Diploma in Advanced Computing from Centre for Development of Advanced Computing, Bangalore.