Eminem’s publishing co sues Meta for $109 mn over unauthorised use of 243 songs

New Delhi: Eight Mile Style, the music publishing company controlling Eminem’s early catalog, has filed a $109 million lawsuit against Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, alleging widespread copyright infringement.

The lawsuit, filed on May 30 in Michigan’s US District Court, accuses Meta of unauthorised storage, reproduction, and exploitation of 243 songs from Eminem’s catalog, including hits like “Lose Yourself,” “The Real Slim Shady,” and “Without Me.”

The complaint claims Meta’s features, such as Original Audio and Reels Remix, enable users to incorporate Eminem’s music into millions of videos without proper licensing, resulting in billions of streams. Eight Mile Style alleges that Meta’s actions have diminished the value of the copyrights, caused lost profits, and generated significant revenue for the tech giant. The publisher is seeking $150,000 per song across Meta’s three platforms, totaling $109,350,000, and has requested a jury trial and a permanent injunction to prevent further unauthorised use.

Court documents reveal that Meta attempted to secure licenses through Audiam, a digital royalty collection agency, but Eight Mile Style did not grant permission. While Meta has removed some tracks, including “Lose Yourself,” from its music libraries following prior complaints, the lawsuit contends that unauthorised cover and instrumental versions remain on the platforms, exacerbating the infringement.

A Meta spokesperson responded, stating, “Meta has licenses with thousands of partners around the world and an extensive global licensing program for music on its platforms. Meta had been negotiating in good faith with Eight Mile Style, but rather than continue those discussions, Eight Mile Style chose to sue.”

Eight Mile Style, co-founded by Eminem’s production team, the Bass Brothers, controls the rapper’s music from 1995 to 2005. The lawsuit emphasises the cultural and commercial value of Eminem’s catalog, noting his global record sales exceed 220 million. While Eminem himself is not directly involved, the case underscores ongoing tensions between artists and tech platforms over intellectual property rights.

This is not Meta’s first legal battle over music rights. In 2013, Eight Mile Style sued Facebook for using Eminem’s song “Under the Influence” in an ad without consent. More recently, Swedish label Epidemic Sound filed a $142 million lawsuit against Meta for similar issues. The current case reflects a broader surge in music copyright disputes, with 55% of active music-related lawsuits in 2024 involving copyright claims, according to Digital Music News.