Elon Musk unveils Grok 3 logo

New Delhi: Within a few hours of launching, what is being touted as the smartest AI, Grok 3, Elon Musk unveiled the logo for xAI’s latest invention. Sharing the picture of a black hole, which looks like it is also generated by AI, the X honcho unveiled the new brand identity of the AI. The image features the logo, which mirrors the black hole, and fosters the tagline, “To Understand.”

The image, highlighting the black hole right in the middle, also features white clouds in the background. It also shows a silhouette of a person standing atop a mountain, with the clouds as the backdrop.

Take a look:

The post has garnered more than 2 million views on X already.

Upon announcing the launch of the latest model of AI, Musk also claimed that it can outperform its rivals, including the likes of China’s DeepSeek and OpenAI’s ChatGPT. During the live demonstration that was streamed live on the platform X, Musk also explained why the AI model was called Grok.

According to Musk, the term ‘Grok’ is inspired by a science fiction novel named ‘Stranger in a Strange Land,’ written by Robert Heinlein. In the novel, the word is used by a character “who is raised on Mars,” Musk explained, and means “to fully and profoundly understand something.”

Going by this terminology, the new logo of Grok, which resembles a black hole, is quite apt.

Blackhole is a realm that is very scantily understood by humans. Incorporating the black hole as the logo of Grok is Musk’s attempt at signifying that his AI model will bridge the gaps in the understanding of the yet unknown.

Grok 3, the xAI’s latest model, is powered by 1 lakh Nvidia H100 GPUs that provide 200 million GPU hours for training the AI model, the team stated during the live demonstration.