Elon Musk announces the return of Vine ‘in AI Form’

New Delhi: Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur behind X and Tesla, has announced the comeback of the once-popular video-sharing app Vine.

He said that Vine will return “in AI form,” nearly nine years after its discontinuation in 2017.

Launched by Twitter in January 2013, Vine enabled users to create and share short, creative videos that spawned viral trends and launched careers for content creators.

At its peak, the app boasted millions of followers and a unique place in the social media landscape. However, Twitter, which acquired Vine for $30 million in 2012, shut it down in January 2017 after struggling to monetise the platform.

Musk, who acquired Twitter in 2022 and rebranded it as X, has teased Vine’s revival multiple times, including through polls on X gauging user interest.

While Musk offered no specifics on the reboot, his mention of an “AI form” has fueled speculation about a platform powered by artificial intelligence, potentially leveraging xAI’s technology, such as its Grok model.