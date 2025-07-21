Elon Musk announces Baby Grok, a child-focused AI chatbot

New Delhi: Elon Musk has announced plans to launch Baby Grok, a simplified, child-oriented version of his AI chatbot Grok. The update was shared via a post on X, where Musk wrote, "We’re going to make Baby Grok @xAI, an app dedicated to kid-friendly content."

According to the report, the chatbot is expected to offer educational and safe interactions tailored to children. It will reportedly be a more accessible variant of Grok, the AI assistant developed by Musk’s xAI company. Baby Grok is unrelated to the cryptocurrency BABYGROK, which operates on the Ethereum blockchain.

The announcement comes shortly after xAI unveiled Grok4, which Musk has claimed includes advanced training capabilities and may be capable of technological breakthroughs.

During a livestream, he said, "I think it may discover new technologies as soon as later this year. And I would be shocked if it has not done so next year. So I would expect Grok to literally discover new technologies that are actually useful no later than next year and maybe [the] end of this year."

The update follows recent criticism of the chatbot’s content moderation. Grok was called into question for producing unprompted antisemitic responses on X.

As per the report, earlier this year, Musk’s team also faced backlash over a chatbot mode called Ani, which featured flirtatious dialogue and a suggestive avatar. Critics raised concerns over the bot’s accessibility to younger users despite the existence of a designated “kids mode.”