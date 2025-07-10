ED registers money laundering case against celebrities in online betting probe

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a money laundering case to investigate the involvement of more than two dozen public figures, including actors Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati, and Prakash Raj, as part of an ongoing probe into illegal online betting platforms operating in Telangana.

The central agency has initiated the investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), taking cognisance of five First Information Reports (FIRs) registered by various state police departments. The case focuses on allegations that certain online platforms facilitated illegal betting and gambling operations, generating illicit funds running into crores of rupees.

A total of 29 individuals, including actors Manchu Lakshmi, Nidhi Agarwal, Pranitha Subhash, Ananya Nagalla, television host Srimukhi, as well as local social media influencers and YouTubers, have been named in connection with the case.

These personalities are suspected to have promoted betting platforms such as Junglee Rummy, JeetWin, and Lotus365 in return for endorsement fees. Officials said some of those under scrutiny have previously claimed they were unaware of the exact nature of the platforms’ operations and denied involvement in any illegal activities.

“A comprehensive investigation is underway to find the estimated amount of the ‘proceeds of crime’ generated by these apps and the exact role of the celebrities. Their guilt will be decided following recording of their statements and version,” officials said, according to the report.

The ED is currently gathering additional FIRs and statements from individuals who allege they were misled or defrauded by the betting platforms. Statements from the celebrities named in the case are expected to be recorded in the coming days.