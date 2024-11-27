DViO gets EV technology company Matter’s digital mandate

New Delhi: DViO has secured the digital mandate for Matter—an EV technology and energy storage company.
Founded in 2019, Matter launched India's first geared electric motorbike, Aera.
With this partnership, DViO will lead Matter’s digital strategy, fueling brand awareness and business growth across digital platforms. The mandate includes a full range of services—social media strategy, content creation, performance marketing, and customer engagement initiatives.
Arun Pratap Singh, Group CXO of Operations and Founder at Matter, said, "MATTER was born out of a mission to drive sustainable progress through technology-driven mobility solutions. DViO’s expertise in digital engagement and storytelling is a powerful asset in sharing this vision with a wider audience, helping to mainstream electric mobility. We are excited to work closely with the DViO team to inspire consumers and stakeholders with our dedication to a cleaner, sustainable world."
Sowmya Iyer, Founder and CEO of DViO, added, “As India embraces sustainable, tech-driven mobility, MATTER’s revolutionary approach must reach people who value sustainability and smart transportation. At DViO, we are thrilled to contribute to building MATTER as one of India’s most sought-after lifestyle brands, leveraging digital technology and media to showcase MATTER's cutting-edge innovations, Together, we aim to spark a movement that accelerates clean mobility adoption across India and beyond.”