DViO Digital gets social media mandate for itel’s mobile and smart gadgets portfolio

New Delhi: itel has partnered with DViO Digital for its end-to-end social media mandate in India.
DViO Digital will oversee the social media strategy for itel's Mobile and Smart Gadgets portfolio, aiming to strengthen the brand's digital presence throughout India.
itel spokesperson said, “At itel, we are dedicated to making innovative technology accessible to all. Our collaboration with DViO Digital is a step forward in amplifying the reach of our diverse range of Mobile and Smart Gadgets portfolio, especially in India’s heartland. Together, we aim to create digital experiences that resonate with our audience in a meaningful way.”
Sowmya Iyer, Founder & CEO of DViO Digital, added, “We are proud to partner with itel, a brand that exemplifies accessibility and innovation. By managing the digital mandate for their Mobile and Smart Gadgets portfolio, we aim to design impactful, culturally relevant campaigns that connect with India’s diverse audiences and empower communities.”