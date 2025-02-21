Duologue with Barun Das returns with season 3 on February 22

New Delhi: Duologue with Barun Das has returned for its third season, premiering on February 22, 2025, on News9 and News9 Plus.

The series features thought-provoking conversations where both the host and guests challenge conventional ideas and norms, offering fresh perspectives.

Here are some of the guests featured this season:

Viswanathan Anand – March 15, 2025 Sri Sri Ravi Shankar – March 22, 2025

Barun Das, MD of TV9 Network, and the host of the show, said, “Duologue is not an interview, it is a cerebral exchange of ideas that goes beyond the headlines. It is a deep dive into the minds of visionaries, thought leaders, and changemakers who shape our world. This series is designed to spark thought-provoking discussions that challenge conventions, unravel new perspectives, and inspire meaningful dialogue.”

“With Season 3, we continue this pursuit, curating an ensemble of luminaries whose insights shape industries, societies, and ideologies. These conversations extend beyond personal journeys into the realm of transformative thought, exploring the philosophies and convictions that drive human progress. At TV9 Network, we remain steadfast in our mission to cultivate intellectually stimulating narratives that inform, inspire, and ignite critical discourse,” Das added.

Season 3 of Duologue with Barun Das has onboarded Radico as the presenting sponsor, with Tata AIG and Tata Capital joining as associate partners.

Amar Sinha, the Chief Operating Officer of Radico Khaitan, stated, “We’re thrilled to be teaming up with Duologue and Barun Das for the second time. The conversations in this series are far from ordinary; they push boundaries and provide Radico with a chance to connect with a diverse audience. Engaging in these profound dialogues not only amplifies our brand visibility but also reinforces the values that truly resonate with our consumers, creating a strong, positive association with our brand.”

“This ongoing partnership does more than just boost recognition, it’s about solidifying consumer loyalty and trust, which is key to strengthening Radico’s position in the market. We’re beyond pleased to collaborate with Barun Das, whose thought-provoking style and intellectual depth take this partnership to a whole new level,” Sinha added.

The show will be amplified through a promotional campaign across News9 Live, News9 Plus, and regional channels of the TV9 Network, ensuring maximum impact.