DS Group partners with WPP Media to launch DCODE digital marketing guide

New Delhi: Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group), in collaboration with WPP Media, has introduced DCODE, The Guide to Digital Marketing, described as India’s comprehensive resource to consolidate practices in the field.

The playbook combines academic frameworks with applied industry knowledge, offering processes, systems and templates for areas such as paid media, social media, influencer marketing, search engine optimisation (SEO) and online reputation management (ORM). It has been developed as an open-access resource for marketing professionals, agency teams, students and academic institutions.

The launch event featured panel discussions and keynote sessions, highlighting the development process and the collaborative approach between client and agency.

Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, DS Group, said, “In today's rapidly evolving media landscape, digital isn't merely an option; it's a strategic imperative for connecting with consumers and an increasingly important pillar of our outreach. Understanding the immense power and complexity of this ecosystem, it was clear we needed a comprehensive resource to navigate it effectively.

“We're thrilled to introduce DCODE, a ground-breaking playbook that captures the best practices to remain relevant and efficient, guiding everyone from marketers to digital enthusiasts. It represents a significant contribution to the industry, designed to empower professionals and agencies to optimise their digital strategies, drive efficiency, and achieve unparalleled marketing excellence. We believe this will truly be a legacy resource for the Indian marketing and media industry.”

Prasanth Kumar, CEO, WPP Media South Asia, said, “DCODE marks a significant leap in mastering the complexities of the digital landscape. Through our strategic collaboration with DS Group, WPP has harnessed its extensive expertise to co-create a playbook that redefines industry standards, empowering not only businesses but also every marketing enthusiast to excel in a rapidly evolving digital world.”

The release comes at a time when India’s media and advertising market is forecast to grow by 7% in 2025 to reach Rs 1,64,137 crore. Digital is expected to expand at 11.5%, representing 60% of market share and accounting for Rs 10,225 crore of additional advertising expenditure. Despite this growth, the sector continues to face challenges around fragmentation, inconsistent methodologies and inefficiencies. DS Group and WPP Media said the guide will be periodically updated with evolving best practices to keep it relevant to changes in the digital environment.