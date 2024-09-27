DNPA urges to ‘Choose Truth’ this World News Day 2024

New Delhi: The Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) has announced its support for World News Day 2024, marked on September 28, 2024, a global initiative, that highlights the critical role of journalism in fostering informed societies.

This year’s theme is , “Choose Truth", to reaffirm journalism’s critical role throughout the world.

DNPA stands with news organizations globally when civil society members , governments and other stake holders have been discussing ways and means to curb the menace of unverified or fake news.

Through the "Choose Truth" initiative, World News Day aims to empower audiences to critically evaluate the news they consume. News publishers are also encouraged to reinforce their dedication to fact-checking and delivering balanced reporting.

Through the "Choose Truth" initiative, World News Day celebrates the courageous efforts of journalists who contribute to transparency, accountability, and democratic processes.

On World News Day, more than 600 media publishers, broadcasters and professionals from around the world have united to reaffirm their commitment to providing factual, verified news in an era where misinformation and fake news proliferate rapidly.

"World News Day is a reminder of the essential role journalism plays in shaping an informed public," said Sujata Gupta, Secretary General of DNPA. "In today’s fast-paced digital world, trustworthy journalism is more important than ever. We salute journalists across the globe for their dedication to bringing truth to light."