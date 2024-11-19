DNPA urges govt to set guidelines for fair compensation from big tech and AI regulation

New Delhi: The Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) has commended the recent remarks made by Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on National Press Day, highlighting the existential challenges posed by Big Tech's dominance in the digital news ecosystem.

The Minister’s acknowledgement of the plight faced by Indian news publishers marks a critical step towards addressing long-standing concerns of digital news publishers about the monopolistic practices of technology giants like Google and Meta.

For years, Indian digital news platforms have called for regulatory interventions to curb Big Tech’s unchecked control over digital advertising revenues.

In a statement, DNPA shared that despite investing heavily in credible journalism and newsroom operations, publishers often find themselves at the mercy of unfair revenue-sharing models dictated by tech behemoths.

The current “take it or leave it” approach leaves little room for negotiation, undermining the financial sustainability of digital news outlets, it wrote.

Minister Vaishnaw underscored the need for transparency and fairness in digital news revenue sharing. He also flagged concerns about the unchecked spread of fake news on platforms dominated by Big Tech algorithms, which often prioritise sensationalist and misleading content over credible journalism. This trend not only erodes trust in reliable news sources but also threatens the democratic fabric of the nation.

The DNPA also pointed out the challenges posed by AI-driven tools like ChatGPT and Gemini, which can distort Indian narratives by propagating foreign-biased perspectives. Such tools, they warned, could undermine local media interests and disrupt the nation’s information ecosystem if left unregulated.

Globally, countries like Australia, Canada, and the UK have implemented regulations to hold Big Tech accountable for fair revenue-sharing with news publishers. DNPA said, “India’s Competition Commission (CCI) has initiated investigations into Big Tech’s antitrust practices, but a comprehensive regulatory framework remains a work in progress.”

The DNPA believes Minister Vaishnaw’s remarks reflect a strong resolve to tackle these challenges. “The Minister’s statements are a clarion call for fair revenue sharing and regulation in the digital news sector,” said Sujata Gupta, Secretary General of DNPA. She emphasised the need for timely action to ensure the survival of credible journalism and to protect India’s digital media landscape.

The DNPA urged the government to craft enforceable guidelines that not only ensure fair compensation for news publishers but also regulate the influence of AI in news dissemination.