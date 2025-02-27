DNPA Conclave 2025 to take place on Feb 27 in New Delhi

New Delhi: The DNPA Conclave 2025, taking place on February 27 in New Delhi, will bring together industry leaders, policymakers, and experts to explore the evolving intersection of artificial intelligence (AI) and media.

With the theme "Media Transformations in the AI Age," the conclave will feature a mix of global and Indian leaders to deliberate on AI’s role in the evolution of the media ecosystem and its seamless integration into various processes and frameworks, ensuring a future-ready industry.

The conclave will also delve into media integrity and responsible journalism from both international and national perspectives.

Leading the discourse, Michael McNamara, Member of the European Parliament and Co-chair of the AI Working Group, will shed light on AI policy frameworks in the EU and their implications for media governance worldwide. The discussion will also highlight key challenges and the need to implement regulatory frameworks to ensure transparency, accountability, and responsible innovation. With AI shaping journalism, content moderation, and audience engagement, best global practices in regulating AI’s impact on news ecosystems will take centre stage. Brando Benifei, a key architect of the EU’s AI Act and a strong advocate for ethical AI regulations, will bring his expertise in shaping AI legislation, offering a comprehensive view on global AI policymaking. The conclave will present insights into how these policies shape global news landscapes and what India can learn from them.

The conclave will also feature industry leaders from major digital news platforms, AI-driven content creators, and marketing professionals who will discuss how businesses can adapt to AI-led disruptions, optimise audience engagement, and ensure ethical AI implementation in the media sector.

The Indian perspective will be led by key government officials and thought leaders, including S. Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY); Abhishek Singh, Senior Official, MeitY; and Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB). They will deliberate on India’s position as a leader in ethical AI practices and how various policies aimed at enhancing credibility, efficiency, and trust in journalism should be structured and implemented in collaboration with all stakeholders.