New Delhi: Django, a creative and digital agency, has been appointed to handle the digital mandate for Snabbit, a hyperlocal quick-service platform in India providing on-demand home services including cleaning, laundry, and kitchen assistance.
As part of the partnership, Django will oversee Snabbit’s digital strategy, social media presence, and creative storytelling to enhance brand visibility and establish a distinct identity in India’s home-services segment.
Speaking on the collaboration, Aashay Shah, Co-founder at Django, said, “Snabbit is building something truly exciting at the intersection of convenience and real everyday utility. The category is evolving rapidly, and what stands out is Snabbit’s focus on speed, trust, and reliability, powered by a strong operational model. We’re thrilled to partner with them and shape a digital presence that matches their ambition and momentum.”
Aayush Vyas, Head of Brand Marketing at Snabbit, added, “At Snabbit, we’re building more than a service; we’re building a habit in people’s everyday lives. As we scale, our digital voice needs to reflect that balance of speed, warmth, and trust. Django brings a strong grasp of culture, digital storytelling, and executional rigour, and we’re excited to work together to build a brand that feels relevant, reliable, and part of everyday urban life.”