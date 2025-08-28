Django secures digital mandate for ice cream brand Call Me Chunky

New Delhi: Digital agency Django has won the mandate for Call Me Chunky, a new ice cream brand preparing for its market launch. The partnership was finalised in a seven-day pitch process, with Django tasked to develop the brand’s digital presence across strategy, content, and storytelling.
Call Me Chunky positions itself as a brand offering bold flavours, layered textures and playful appeal. The collaboration with Django comes as the company readies for its formal entry into the Indian ice cream category.
Aashay Shah, Co-founder at Django, said, “We believe great ideas don’t need months to brew. In just seven days, we landed a strategy that clicked with Call Me Chunky. We realized that when you’re clear, bold, and fast, you don’t need the fluff. The brand is built to shake things up in the ice cream space, and that’s exactly how we approach digital, too. This partnership is about creating work that’s loud, playful, and impossible to ignore.”
Ashish Tendulkar, Chief Operating Officer at Call Me Chunky, added, “Call Me Chunky was created to break the monotony of the ice cream category with flavours that are bold, layered, and full of character. Django instantly got our vision and matched it with the same energy and sharpness. As we prepare to move forward, we’re confident that this partnership will deliver digital experiences that are as unmissable as every scoop of our ice cream.”