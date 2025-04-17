Django gets digital marketing mandate for 3 brands of Parag Milk Foods

New Delhi: Parag Milk Foods has appointed Django as its digital marketing partner for three of its flagship brands — Go Cheese, Pride of Cows, and Avvatar.
The collaboration is aimed at changing consumer engagement through content, influencer-driven strategies, and performance-led marketing campaigns.
Under this mandate, Django will design and execute bespoke digital strategies tailored to each brand's identity and audience:
-
Go Cheese will focus on innovation, health, and convenience. The content strategy will highlight the brand through storytelling and interactive digital assets.
-
For Pride of Cows, the agency will utilise a 360° digital approach encompassing content marketing, loyalty programs, quick commerce integrations, and paid media.
-
Avvatar, a vegetarian whey protein sports nutrition brand, will focus on curated influencer partnerships and digital narratives.
Akshali Shah, Executive Director, Parag Milk Foods, commented, “At Parag Milk Foods, innovation is at the heart of everything we do — from product development to consumer outreach. As we accelerate our digital transformation journey, we are delighted to welcome Django on board. Their strategic mindset, creative strength, and data-driven approach are well aligned with our vision of building stronger digital communities and deepening brand love across platforms.”
Shivang Shah, Co-Founder, Django, added, “It’s an exciting opportunity to work with a dynamic portfolio of brands like Go Cheese, Pride of Cows, and Avvatar. Each of these brands has a unique story to tell, and Django is thrilled to bring them to life through cutting-edge digital campaigns that drive engagement, relevance, and impact.”