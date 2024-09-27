Display ads dominate with 78% share of digital ad impressions in H1 2024: TAM

New Delhi: According to the TAM digital advertising half-yearly report for the period January to June 2024, ad impressions surged by 8% compared to the same period in 2022.
The services sector commanded a 51% share of ad impressions during this period. Within this sector, e-commerce and other services accounted for 7% of all ad impressions.
Cellular Phones—Smartphones and cars were the new entrants in the Top 10 Categories during Jan-Jun’24 compared to Jan-Jun’23.
As per the report, Grammarly Inc. was the top exclusive advertiser across both digital and television mediums.
In terms of platform performance, Facebook led the list of web publishers with 34% of the ad impressions during January-June 2024.
Meanwhile, on the app front, YouTube stood out with a 38% share of ad impressions.
The display advertising format maintained a stronghold, with a commanding 78% share of ad impressions.
When it comes to transaction methods, programmatic advertising ascended to the top, capturing an 88% share of ad impressions during the first half of 2024. This shift underscores the increasing reliance on automated ad buying processes to optimise reach and effectiveness.
A comparison of the advertiser landscape between digital and TV mediums revealed significant numbers: 98,600+ exclusive advertisers in digital, contrasted with just 1,850+ common advertisers appearing across both platforms.