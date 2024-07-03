Disney Star partners with Beatgrid for cross-platform measurement insights

New Delhi: Beatgrid, the global advertising effectiveness currency has collaborated with Disney Star to provide cross-platform measurement insights.

This collaboration leverages Beatgrid's deterministic measurement technology to provide brands with a well-rounded view of the effectiveness of their video campaigns across both Linear TV and digital platforms.

The collaboration focuses on utilising Beatgrid's single-source panel measurement, which employs Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) technology to passively gauge campaign performance comprehensively across multiple video advertising platforms rather than limiting it to standalone assessment on individual ones.

This approach provides a distinctive value to advertisers with a common measurement methodology and metrics to assess impact of campaign exposure across Linear TV content and channels as well as on Digital Video which will enable them to make better media investment decisions moving forward.

The studies conducted under this collaboration have demonstrated the strengths of both Linear TV and Digital Platforms. Linear TV continues to offer advantages in terms of audience engagement and brand memorability, while Digital Video excels in providing targeted reach and balanced ad frequency distribution.

This cross-screen brand impact measurement has illustrated the relative impact across exposed cohorts on only Linear TV, only Digital video (including user generated content platforms) and both. The superior impact observed on brand’s mind metrics among the cohort exposed on Linear TV’s Professionally generated content (PGC) reaffirms the insight that “context of exposure” matters. Multiple measurement studies run by Beatgrid across brands of FMCG, E-commerce, smartphones etc. have shown a consistent 10%+ higher score on awareness, interest, consideration and purchase intent among the audience cohort exposed to ad campaigns on Linear TV’s PGC.

Ajit Varghese, Head of Network Ad Sales, Disney Star, commented, "We are working with Beatgrid to understand the impact of cross-channel ad campaigns on brand outcomes. Their ACR measurement is robust and has the advantage of capturing impact of Linear TV and Digital advertising exposure from the same source. This collaboration, strategically undertaken with an independent expert, Beatgrid, allows us to provide our clients with a comprehensive view of their campaign performance, helping them make better-informed decisions about their media investment moving forward.”

Daniel Tjondronegoro, Co-founder of Beatgrid, said, "This collaboration marks a significant milestone in ad effectiveness measurement in India. By combining our advanced measurement technology with Disney Star's extensive reach, we are able to offer brands a clear and actionable understanding of their advertising impact across multiple platforms, understanding the market in India better than anyone has before."