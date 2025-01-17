Disney+ Hotstar to stream Coldplay Live in Ahmedabad on January 26

New Delhi: Disney+ Hotstar has joined forces with Coldplay to present their Music of the Spheres World Tour concert live to audiences across India.

Creating a true #ParadiseForAll, the experience will extend beyond the concert itself, offering subscribers exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the band.

Brands can leverage this high-impact event in several ways – ranging from sponsorship and pre-show exclusive fan engagement to post-concert highlights, chances to win tickets and exclusive opportunities.

The live stream is presented in conjunction with Cisco, the worldwide technology leader.

Sanjog Gupta, CEO, JioStar – Sports, said, “At Disney+ Hotstar, we have revolutionised India's entertainment and sports consumption by captivating viewers with unparalleled immersive experiences and consistently delivering value to our partners, advertisers and audiences. Our partnership with Coldplay reflects our commitment to bringing iconic cultural experiences to audiences nationwide. By leveraging our advanced technology and unmatched reach, we are breaking the barriers around privileged access to premium entertainment, and making it available for all, fostering a shared celebration across the country.”

In the announcement shared by the platform, the lead singer of the band, Chris Martin, expressed, “Namaste to all our friends in India. We’re thrilled to share that on the 26th of January, our show from Ahmedabad will be streaming live on Disney+ Hotstar, so you can watch it from anywhere in India. We hope you’ll join us – we’re so excited to visit your beautiful country. Sending lots of love!”

The Ahmedabad performance of Coldplay’s globally acclaimed Music of the Spheres World Tour is part of the band’s record-breaking journey that has reshaped the live music landscape. Recognised as the highest-grossing rock tour of all time, the tour is a celebration of music, sustainability, and creativity.