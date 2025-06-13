Disney and Universal sue AI firm Midjourney over alleged copyright infringement

New Delhi: Entertainment giants Disney and Universal have filed a joint lawsuit against artificial intelligence image generator Midjourney, accusing the company of widespread copyright infringement. The legal action, filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, marks the first significant AI-related copyright suit brought forward by major Hollywood studios.

The complaint alleges that Midjourney used and distributed AI-generated images of copyrighted characters and franchises owned by the studios, including Star Wars, The Simpsons, Cars, Toy Story, Shrek, The Avengers, and the Minions from Despicable Me. According to the filing, Midjourney continued these practices despite receiving legal notices to cease and desist from both Disney and Universal.

"Midjourney is the quintessential copyright free-rider and a bottomless pit of plagiarism," the studios stated in the lawsuit, further describing the company's conduct as "calculated and wilful." They claim that Midjourney’s actions threaten to “upend the bedrock incentives of U.S. copyright law.”

The companies are demanding a jury trial and assert that the unauthorised use of their intellectual property by AI tools poses a fundamental threat to the creative industries. They highlighted that while AI technology holds promise, its application must respect established copyright protections.

Horacio Gutierrez, senior executive vice president and chief legal and compliance officer of The Walt Disney Company, said: “We are bullish on the promise of AI technology and optimistic about how it can be used responsibly as a tool to further human creativity. But piracy is piracy, and the fact that it’s done by an AI company does not make it any less infringing.”

Kimberley Harris, executive vice president and general counsel of NBCUniversal, also underscored the studios' position: “Creativity is the cornerstone of our business. We are bringing this action today to protect the hard work of all the artists whose work entertains and inspires us and the significant investment we make in our content.”

The lawsuit details how both studios contacted Midjourney’s legal representatives in an effort to prevent further violations. However, they allege that the company, which reportedly earned $300 million in the past year and has amassed millions of subscribers, did not respond adequately. In Disney's case, Midjourney is said to have acknowledged receipt of the letter but never issued a formal reply.

Midjourney has yet to publicly comment on the lawsuit.