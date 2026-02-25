New Delhi: The Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) will hold its Conclave 2026 in New Delhi on February 26, bringing together policymakers, media leaders and industry specialists to discuss developments in digital journalism and artificial intelligence.

According to the association, the event will focus on regulatory frameworks, newsroom transformation, content monetisation and the broader economics of digital publishing in an AI-driven environment.

Mariam Mammen Mathew, Chairperson of the Digital News Publishers Association, said, “At a time when AI is reshaping the very foundations of news, it is critical for publishers, policymakers and platforms to come together and build a framework rooted in trust and responsibility."

Puneet Gupt, Vice-Chairperson, added, “The future of digital journalism will depend on how effectively we align innovation with sustainability, fair value exchange and public interest.”

Sujata Gupta, Secretary General & CEO, DNPA, said, “The DNPA Conclave 2026 is a defining moment for India’s digital news industry. As AI reshapes content creation and consumption, it is vital that publishers help shape policies that safeguard journalistic integrity, ensure fair compensation, and sustain credible news.”

Sessions at the conclave are expected to examine how artificial intelligence is influencing newsroom workflows, content production, distribution models and audience engagement. Discussions will also address intellectual property considerations, revenue structures and cost efficiencies associated with AI technologies.

The regulatory environment governing digital communications will form another area of focus, including how policy frameworks can balance technological innovation with consumer protection and industry competitiveness.

Organisers said the event will also consider audience behaviour, the role of platforms in shaping information access and how trust in news can be maintained in an increasingly fragmented media landscape.

The conclave is positioned as a forum for dialogue between policymakers and industry representatives on the future structure of India’s digital news ecosystem.