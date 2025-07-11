Digital Kong bags social media and PR duties for prosthetics brand Fupro

New Delhi: Digital marketing agency Digital Kong has secured the social media and public relations mandate for Fupro, a prosthetics brand that gained visibility following its appearance on Shark Tank India.

As part of the assignment, the Delhi NCR-based agency will manage social media strategy and content across platforms for both Fupro and its founders. This includes digital storytelling, community engagement, and content development.

Digital Kong will oversee the brand's online positioning, to support its growth through increased visibility and engagement.

Sanjana Nishal, Founder of Digital Kong, said, “Fupro is not just a product brand, it’s a purpose-driven innovation. Their work in the prosthetics space is reshaping lives, and we are incredibly proud to partner with them to amplify that impact through digital. Our goal is to turn every touchpoint into a story of empowerment and resilience.”

Nimesh Mehra, Founder of Fupro, said: “We believe in innovation that changes lives. As we scale our presence and connect with more individuals across India, we’re confident this partnership will help us tell our story in a way that’s powerful, relatable, and truly human.”