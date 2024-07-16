DigiStreet bags digital mandates for Jagat Pharma & Dr. Basu Eye Hospital

Delhi: DigiStreet Media has bagged the digital mandate following a multi-agency pitch for Jagat Pharma, an Ayurvedic brand specialising in eye and health wellness solutions. The mandate also includes Dr. Basu Eye Hospital.
Following their partnership, Jagat Pharma announced acquiring a new brand message, "Happy Health to You," crafted by DigiStreet.
Dr. Basu, Founder of Jagat Pharma and Dr. Basu Eye Hospital, elaborated, "Our journey of over 35 years has been guided by a singular vision to provide ayurvedic remedies for overall well-being. The philosophy of ‘Happy Health to You’ by DigiStreet embodies this vision, offering more than just products; it promises a joyous and fulfilling journey towards well-being."
Furthermore, spearheading the online presence of Dr. Basu Eye Hospital, “Vision of Wellness,” aims to amplify the principles of fairness and transparency.
Commenting on the association, Darpan Sharma, the CEO and Strategist at DigiStreet Media, said, “At DigiStreet, we believe in creating real and meaningful connections between brands and their audiences. With this mandate we aim to create impactful strategies further solidifying the partnership and driving evocative engagement to enhance brand resonance in the digital sphere. Moreover, with 'Happy Health to You,' and ‘Vision of Wellness’ we aim to evoke a sense of warmth and positivity, inviting individuals to embrace the profound connection between Ayurvedic care and genuine happiness. These are not merely taglines, but a heartfelt invitation to experience wellness in its truest sense.”