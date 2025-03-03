DEPT expands presence in India with new Bengaluru hub

New Delhi: Global tech and marketing company DEPT is expanding its operations in India with the launch of a dedicated hub in Bengaluru.

In a statement, the company said, “Known as a hub for technology and innovation, Bengaluru provides the perfect base for DEPT to support and collaborate with local organisations, leveraging its marketing and technology capabilities to drive growth and transformation for its clients.”

Leading the efforts from Bengaluru is Rishi Bhargava, Head of Solution Consulting at DEPT India.

Bhargava and his team will work closely with partner Adobe to deliver solutions to businesses headquartered in the region. “Their focus will be on fostering collaboration and meeting the unique needs of the region’s dynamic market,” added DEPT.

“The Indian market has enormous potential, from both a talent and client perspective. This expansion to Bengaluru comes as a response to needs we’ve identified in the market from ambitious, pioneering brands that want to disrupt and innovate in their industries. Our expertise in marketing, AI, and emerging technologies enables us to create products and services that not only deliver immediate value but also adapt, learn, and scale for future demands,” said Himanshu Mody, Head of India, DEPT.

"We are thrilled to expand our operations into Bengaluru, a city synonymous with tech and innovation," said Rishi Bhargava. "Our goal is to collaborate with new clients and partners in the region, contributing to the thriving ecosystem here and helping businesses achieve their digital transformation goals.

DEPT entered the Indian market in 2023 by acquiring Tekno Point, starting with an office in Mumbai. The 700+ team currently delivers services across tech and marketing to clients such as HSBC, Tata Capital, and Bajaj Allianz.

In the last year, the company has broadened its local service offerings with an international digital and design hub, as well as SEO capabilities, bringing more capabilities to this emerging region.