dentsu X India bags digital media mandate for LG Electronics

New Delhi: dentsu X India has been awarded the digital media mandate for LG Electronics. The account was won following a competitive multi-agency pitch and will be serviced from the agency’s New Delhi office.
As per the mandate, dentsu X - the data and tech-driven agency from dentsu India, will cater to a gamut of digital media solutions for the brand. It will offer a comprehensive suite of solutions overseeing online marketing plans across social media platforms, content creation, influencer marketing, media planning and buying, analytics, and full-funnel management for LG Electronics’ B2B segment and B2C website.
Commenting on the partnership, Jose Leon, CEO, dentsu X India said, “We are thrilled to welcome LG Electronics onboard. This strategic win aligns perfectly with dentsu X’s digital-first and data-driven approach. Our objective is to enhance LG’s digital presence through cutting-edge strategies, driving growth and reinforcing its leadership in the consumer electronics industry.”
Anita Kotwani, CEO, Media South Asia, dentsu added, “We are excited to join forces with LG Electronics, a leader in the Consumer Electronics industry. LG’s blend of contemporary innovation and authentic approach, along with its evolving core philosophies, aligns seamlessly with dentsu X’s goal of creating transformative brand experiences. Our commitment to driving revenue growth through distinctive data-driven and consumer-centric strategies will add significant value to LG Electronics. We are confident that our digital solutions will support them in achieving its business objectives and further strengthen its industry leadership.”
Jae Hyung Jun, Head - Corporate Marketing, LG Electronics India commented, “We are thrilled to partner with dentsu X as we elevate our digital presence. With dentsu X's innovative approach and deep understanding of the digital landscape, we are confident this collaboration will further strengthen LG's connect with our customers across digital platforms. We look forward to leveraging their expertise to enhance brand engagement and drive impactful results for LG India.”