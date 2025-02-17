Delhi High Court seeks OpenAI's response in ANI lawsuit

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court asked OpenAI to respond to an appeal by the Indian Music Industry (IMI), seeking to join ANI's lawsuit over the unauthorised use of its content for ChatGPT's training and operation.

The same lawsuit was joined by media publications earlier where they alleged that OpenAI used their copyrighted content for training its AI models.

However, Justice Amit Bansal stated that industry bodies can not keep expanding the scope of the suit.

"You can file your own suit; we can't keep expanding the suit's scope. Hundreds of industries may be affected by it," said Justice Amit Bansal.

Defending the Indian Music Industry (IMI), Senior Advocate Chander Lall said, "I am directly impacted by it."

“We will not go a step beyond the scope. We will come in the end, we will only supplement what is left. Allow us to present arguments on law,” Lall further stated.

The Court notified all parties and allowed them to file a response to the intervention application. Advocate Sidhant Kumar for ANI also sought to file a reply to the new application. He said that “the issue sought to be agitated regarding audio. Let us please file a reply.”

The matter is listed for February 21, 2025.

Along with T-Series, the Indian Music Industry (IMI) group, Sony and Saregama approached the Delhi High Court on February 13, 2025, asserting that the matter is significant for the music industry in India and globally.

The main cause of concern for Indian music labels is that the large language models (LLMs) developed by OpenAI, can extract lyrics, compositions, and sound recordings from the internet without due authorisation.