Delhi HC restrains misuse of Gameskraft’s trademarks and app content by rogue platforms

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has issued an injunction restraining multiple unauthorised websites, mobile applications and domain entities from using trademarks registered by Gameskraft Technologies, including “Playship”, “Plego”, “Ludo Select”, “Pocket 52”, “Rummy”, “Rummy Culture”, “Gameskraft”, and “Culture of Champions.”

Justice Amit Bansal, overseeing the matter, also restrained the defendant entities from infringing on copyright-protected content of Gameskraft’s official websites such as www.rummyculture.com, www.gamezy.com, www.playship.com, www.rummyprime.com, and www.pocket52.com, along with apps operated under the names “Rummy Culture”, “Gamezy Poker”, “Playship Rummy”, “Rummy Prime”, and “Pocket52”.

According to Livelaw, The court directed the takedown of 10 webpages offering download links to the impugned applications and further ordered the removal of social media accounts on YouTube, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and other platforms using the name “Rummy Venture.”

Justice Bansal observed that the defendants had been using Gameskraft’s trademarks and brand references in domain names and website content, which gave a misleading impression of affiliation or endorsement. He noted that the references to the plaintiff's gaming platforms were used to falsely assure users of credibility.

“It is evident from the above that the defendants no.1 to 16 are misleading unsuspecting users on a daily basis into downloading various unknown apps, through suspicious links on their websites, and entrapping users wanting to use the plaintiffs' products into downloading dubious apps which have no connection whatsoever with the plaintiffs,” the court said.

The order further stated, “The usage of the aforementioned websites and infringing apps is not reflected on the plaintiffs' systems, and any money used in these apps is not deposited with the plaintiffs. Thus, the said apps pose a major financial risk to the public at large as the defendants' rogue websites use the plaintiffs' name for the defendants' unjust enrichment.”

The matter is scheduled to be heard next on September 26.