Delhi High Court grants Zepto interim relief in trademark and phishing suit

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has granted interim relief to quick-commerce firm Zepto Private Limited in a trademark infringement suit concerning fraudulent websites and social media accounts impersonating the company, according to the Bar and Bench.

The matter arose after Zepto alleged that several entities were misusing its brand name and trademarks to deceive the public with offers of fake franchises and job opportunities. The company reportedly discovered the scheme after receiving multiple emails asking it to verify domain names connected to individuals falsely claiming to be its representatives. A police complaint was also filed.

On August 26, Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora restrained the defendants from using Zepto’s trademarks or deceptively similar marks in connection with recruitment scams, phishing activities, or the sale of goods and services. The interim order will remain in force until the next hearing scheduled for February 18, 2026.

The Court observed that the defendants appeared to be creating a false association with Zepto by operating fake websites and social media pages carrying its registered marks and logos. It further noted that, without intervention, the alleged activity would continue to mislead the public by soliciting money under the pretext of employment, training or partnerships.

Directions were also issued for the removal of infringing domain names and fake social media accounts. Meta and LinkedIn were instructed to take down fraudulent profiles and provide subscriber information relating to the accounts. The Department of Telecommunications and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology were asked to suspend the domain names and mobile numbers flagged by Zepto within 36 hours, as per the report.