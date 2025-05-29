Delhi HC tells YouTuber Mangal to edit video, Zubair and Kamra to delete ANI posts

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court, on Thursday, directed YouTuber Mohak Mangal to edit out references that were deemed objectionable by ANI. Following the court’s intervention, both the parties have agreed on the portions to be removed from the video before republishing it on Mangal’s channel.

In addition, the Delhi HC has directed Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair, and comedian Kunal Kamra to take down specific X posts targeting the news wire agency.

The legal dispute stems from Mangal’s YouTube video, which criticized ANI’s copyright strikes and demands for licensing fees, describing them as “extortion.” ANI filed a defamation and copyright suit in the Delhi High Court, arguing that such remarks damage its reputation and misrepresent its content protection practices.

Alt News’ Zubair, who had amplified Mangal’s views via a post on X, agreed to delete his tweets. His counsel told the court that Zubair’s remarks were made in a civil tone and addressed a broader issue, but he was willing to comply with the Court’s suggestion.

However, Kamra, who had posted multiple critical tweets on the matter, initially resisted taking down all of them. Kamra’s counsel argued that his tweets were protected under free speech and addressed a matter of public interest, namely, the use of YouTube’s copyright enforcement tools against creators.

“There is a larger public interest in understanding how YouTube’s policies can be weaponized against content creators. The language may not be palatable, but it is protected by free speech,” the counsel said.

Justice Amit Bansal, who presided over the matter, noted that while free speech is respected, terms like ‘thugs’ and ‘mafia’ crossed the line. “This kind of language is not acceptable. I am all for free speech but calling someone ‘thugs’ is not okay. I went to the extent of condoning the use of the word ‘ghatiya,’ but ‘thugs’ and ‘mafia’ are serious,” Justice Bansal observed.

Despite initial resistance, Kamra ultimately agreed to delete one of the tweets flagged by the agency.

The case is now scheduled to be heard on July 31, 2025.