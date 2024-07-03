Delhi HC tells X to comply with directive to remove Congress leaders’ tweets against Rajat Sharma

X Corp, previously known as Twitter, filed a petition in the Delhi High Court against a ruling that ordered the removal of tweets by Congress leaders alleging journalist Rajat Sharma used abusive language on air.

Advocate Rajshekhar Rao, representing X Corp, argued before a division bench that the company was aggrieved by the ex parte injunction order, emphasising that X Corp. was not given a fair opportunity to defend itself.

The Acting Chief Justice reminded X Corp. of its responsibility as an intermediary to comply with judicial orders, citing past precedents where such actions were mandated. The bench expressed concerns over X Corp.'s stance and urged it to act neutrally as a platform.

Justice Gedela underscored the gravity of the case, stating, "It is a case where somebody's reputation is involved and not that of X Corp."

The court clarified that the injunction was interim, pending further hearings scheduled for July 11, following the single judge's initial ruling in favour of Sharma's defamation suit.

Last month, the single judge had allowed Sharma's interim injunction application, directing, "…it is directed that the X Posts/Tweets which have not been removed, be removed within seven days by defendants in terms of the Intermediary Guidelines."

The controversy stemmed from Congress spokesperson Ragini Nayak's allegations that Sharma had verbally abused her on national television during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls counting day.