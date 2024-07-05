Delhi HC summons PTI after ANI sues for plagiarism

Delhi: The Delhi High Court summoned Press Trust of India (PTI) after Asian News International (ANI) filed a case alleging copyright infringement and plagiarism.

PTI has been asked to respond by August 9. ANI claims PTI copied its videos showing passengers enduring a non-functional AC on a Spicejet flight during a severe heat wave on June 19, 2024.

ANI sought damages of over ₹2 crores and a permanent injunction against PTI from publishing its original works. PTI has agreed to remove the videos within 24 hours.

The court initially considered mediation but ANI's counsel opposed, leading to the issuance of summons.